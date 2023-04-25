Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Marcus Semien and his .522 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (162 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Reds.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .832, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits nine times (40.9%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (18.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this season (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this year (13 of 22), with two or more runs seven times (31.8%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
- Weaver (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
