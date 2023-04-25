Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (14-8) and the Cincinnati Reds (8-15) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 25.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (3-1) for the Texas Rangers and Luke Weaver (0-1) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 14 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 145.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

Rangers Schedule