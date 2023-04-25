Martin Perez and Luke Weaver will start for their respective teams when the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB action with 29 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .439 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Rangers rank fifth in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 6.6 runs per game (145 total runs).

The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Texas' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.190).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Perez (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Perez will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Royals W 12-3 Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Jon Gray JP Sears 4/22/2023 Athletics W 18-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds - Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds - Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees - Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees - Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees - Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees - Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr.

