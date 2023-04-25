Travis Jankowski -- batting .286 with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .308 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
  • The Reds will look to Weaver (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
