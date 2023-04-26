Rangers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (14-9) versus the Cincinnati Reds (9-15) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on April 26.
The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (1-1, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.87 ERA).
Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 151 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|April 22
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 23
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Muller
|April 24
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
|April 25
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
|April 26
|@ Reds
|-
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
