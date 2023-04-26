After batting .233 with a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .211.

Grossman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has had an RBI in five games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings