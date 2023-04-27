Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has 24 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
  • Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (56.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (30.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Cole (4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5).
