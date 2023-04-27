Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 24 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (56.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (30.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings