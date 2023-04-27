On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .256.
  • Taveras has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
  • In three games this season (23.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.36 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's .79 ERA ranks third, .794 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 28th.
