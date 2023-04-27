You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and other players on the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 27 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.355/.474 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 24 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .264/.314/.538 so far this year.

Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 5-for-5 5 3 8 16 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in five starts this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's .79 ERA ranks third, .794 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 28th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 5 6.1 3 1 1 8 3 vs. Giants Mar. 30 6.0 3 0 0 11 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in nine runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.392/.443 so far this season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 24 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.364/.522 on the season.

Judge has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 26 3-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Twins Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

