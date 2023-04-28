Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jason Robertson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 38 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 64 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 36 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 45 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 17 occasions.

Robertson has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 82 Games 13 109 Points 18 46 Goals 8 63 Assists 10

