Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Reds.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .281 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this season (18 of 23), with more than one hit seven times (30.4%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Jung has had an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including four multi-run games (17.4%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Schmidt (0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.
