The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .234.
  • In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), Taveras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
