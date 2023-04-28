Max Domi will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Domi against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Max Domi vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 80 games this season, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 40 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 31 of 80 games this season, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Domi has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Domi Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+20).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 80 Games 9 56 Points 2 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 2

