Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 52.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Yankees allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.
