The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +155 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -190 +155 7 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 9-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Texas has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have had a run line set for only two games this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-5 6-6 6-3 8-8 11-8 3-3

