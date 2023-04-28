The Texas Rangers (14-11) and the New York Yankees (15-11) will go head to head on Friday, April 28 at Globe Life Field, with Jacob deGrom starting for the Rangers and Clarke Schmidt taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +180. The total is 7 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (2-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Yankees have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

