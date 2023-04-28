The NBA Playoffs will see the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings face off in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 up next.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.

Golden State is 34-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Warriors are scoring 1.5 more points per game (119.7) than they are when playing on the road (118.2).

Golden State cedes 111.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 122.5 on the road.

At home, the Warriors are draining 0.9 more three-pointers per game (17.1) than when playing on the road (16.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (37.9%).

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Kings are putting up more points at home (123.4 per game) than away (118). But they are also conceding more at home (120.1) than away (116).

Sacramento allows 120.1 points per game at home, and 116 on the road.

At home the Kings are averaging 28 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (26.6).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Kings Injuries