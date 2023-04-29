The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and after the second round Emiliano Grillo is in 19th place at -6.

Looking to place a bet on Emiliano Grillo at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Grillo has shot better than par 10 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Grillo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Grillo will look to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -5 273 0 21 4 5 $3.4M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Grillo's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 26th.

Grillo made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Grillo finished 19th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 161 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course Grillo has played in the past year has been 136 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was strong enough to place him in the 84th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Grillo was better than 60% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Grillo carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Grillo had two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Grillo recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that last competition, Grillo's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Grillo ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Grillo carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.