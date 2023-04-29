The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (batting .371 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .291 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Duran has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In five games this season (26.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

