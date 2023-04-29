Joseph Bramlett is in 17th place, with a score of -8, after the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to bet on Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Joseph Bramlett Insights

Bramlett has finished below par four times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Bramlett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -5 275 0 17 0 2 $1.1M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Bramlett has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Bramlett has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Bramlett finished 17th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than average.

The average course Bramlett has played in the past year has been 206 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Bramlett's Last Time Out

Bramlett was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Valero Texas Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 70th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Bramlett was better than only 27% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Bramlett did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Bramlett recorded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Bramlett's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

In that last outing, Bramlett carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Bramlett ended the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bramlett finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Bramlett Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bramlett's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

