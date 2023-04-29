Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cubs on April 29, 2023
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 15 RBI (37 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .333/.373/.450 so far this year.
- Hoerner has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .298/.375/.560 so far this year.
- Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 20
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
