How to Watch the Rangers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jhony Brito starts for the New York Yankees against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank 10th in MLB play with 33 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas' .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.2 runs per game (161 total).
- The Rangers are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Eovaldi is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Eovaldi is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Nick Lodolo
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luke Weaver
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/27/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zac Gallen
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jacob deGrom
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.