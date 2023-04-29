Rangers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (15-11) against the New York Yankees (15-12) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on April 29.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) versus the Yankees and Jhony Brito (2-2).
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 7-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 161.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
|April 25
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
|April 26
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Zac Gallen
|May 5
|@ Angels
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.