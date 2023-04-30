Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, April 30 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is batting .260 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 18 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
