The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), Taveras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.35 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
