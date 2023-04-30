Martin Perez will start for the Texas Rangers looking to take down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has won three of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 27 games with a total.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-5 6-6 6-3 10-8 13-8 3-3

