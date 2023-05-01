The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will match up in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

These two teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 0.4 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.