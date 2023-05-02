Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .204 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- This year, Taveras has totaled at least one hit in seven of 16 games (43.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
- Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
