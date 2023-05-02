The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (17.9%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings