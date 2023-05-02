Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (17-11) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on May 2.
The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (4-1) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.
- Texas has a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 6.4 runs per game (178 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Merrill Kelly
|May 5
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs George Kirby
