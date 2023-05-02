Marcus Semien is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has six doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .268/.346/.455 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 30 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .267/.322/.533 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (4-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his seventh start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Marlins Apr. 16 6.2 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 10 7.0 3 0 0 11 1 at Padres Apr. 4 6.0 7 5 4 3 1

Geraldo Perdomo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Perdomo Stats

Geraldo Perdomo has 23 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .383/.456/.617 slash line so far this year.

Perdomo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

