The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Grossman enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

In 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (seven of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs four times (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings