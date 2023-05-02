The Dallas Stars ready for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are the favorite, with -190 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +160 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-15-23 in overtime contests on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.

In the 28 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-12 record (good for 32 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 56 times, and are 43-7-6 in those games (to record 92 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 17-11-8 (42 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

