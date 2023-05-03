The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in to ESPN to take in the action as the Devils try to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Devils are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players