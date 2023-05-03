Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (18-11) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on May 3) at 2:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 11-5, a 68.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 184.
- The Rangers' 3.45 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs George Kirby
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
