The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Adolis Garcia to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 11-6 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Texas has an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 55.6% chance to win.

Texas has played in 29 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-9-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two games this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-5 6-6 7-3 11-8 14-8 4-3

