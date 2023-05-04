Max Domi and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Domi against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Domi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Domi has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 8 56 Points 11 20 Goals 4 36 Assists 7

