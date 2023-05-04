The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday against the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0.

You can turn on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Kraken look to take down the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players