The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday to play the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 1-0. The Stars have -210 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+170).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 52 of 90 games this season.

In the 23 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 17-6 in those games.

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Seattle has three games this season playing as the underdog by +170 or longer, and is 2-1 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (+100) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.70 2.10

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.