Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 1-0 in the series. The Kraken have +165 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-195).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Kraken (+165)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 40 of their 63 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 66.1%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
