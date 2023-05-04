Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 7 50 Points 0 21 Goals 0 29 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.