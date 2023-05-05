Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .275 with five doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) Jung has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Anderson (1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.