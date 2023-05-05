Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.
- Lowe has had a hit in 24 of 30 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 43.3% of his games this year (13 of 30), he has scored, and in six of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.