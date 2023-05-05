Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Progressive Field on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober will take to the mound for the Twins, his third start of the season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 5.2 3 1 1 4 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .262/.350/.570 slash line so far this year.

Buxton has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashing .190/.329/.603 so far this year.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 30 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .286/.400/.454 slash line on the year.

Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, 20 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.370/.323 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

