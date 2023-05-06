Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .307 with four doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.85 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
