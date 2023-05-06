Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .265 with five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 35th in slugging.

In 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%) Jung has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (31.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with more than one RBI seven times (24.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), he has scored, and in six of those games (20.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

