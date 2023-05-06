Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .254.
- Lowe is batting .235 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 80.6% of his games this year (25 of 31), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 31), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 51.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), he has scored, and in six of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Detmers (0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.