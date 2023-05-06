A pair of hot hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Semien, will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Rangers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-115). The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 31 opportunities.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 6-7 7-4 11-9 14-9 4-4

