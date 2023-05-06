Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Grossman will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.0% of those games.
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has an RBI in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
