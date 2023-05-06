On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .279.

In 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 23 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In six games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 39.1% of his games this year (nine of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

